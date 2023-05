MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev started their meeting in the Kremlin.

The heads of states meet in the Grand Kremlin Palace after the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting Thursday, which Aliyev attended as a guest for the first time.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will also have a separate meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thursday.