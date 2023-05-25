Ukraine fires over 120 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24-hour period

BELGOROD, May 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired about 120 shells at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, wounding two civilians, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"An unexploded item of ordnance was found in the hamlet of Kalinin within the Yakovlevsky Municipal District. The area has been cordoned off and a Defense Ministry technical team is working on defusing and demolishing [the item]," he said.

According to Gladkov, the Ukrainian armed forces fired about 120 shells on the territory of the Belgorod Region on Wednesday. Most of the shells (87) hit the Grayvoronsky District. "One civilian was wounded: a woman, aged 85, received a slight contusion. Her house is located near the site of the shelling," the governor said.

In the village of Dronovka, one house was damaged. Sixteen shells were fired at the Belgorodsky District, while nine shells were fired at the village of Stariy in Volokonovsky District and a border crossing point in Shebekin came under mortar fire. In addition, the village of Terezovka was hit twice by mortar and artillery shells. "One civilian was wounded in the lower limbs," Gladkov pointed out.

Several villages were attacked by drones. Specifically, an explosive device was dropped from a drone in Borisovsky District near the village of Lozovaya Rudka, and three drones were shot down in the village of Maslova Pristan and in the villages of Sereda and Grafovka in Shebekinsky District. "Krasnoyaruzhsky District came under drone attack five times. The village of Staroselye was attacked by drones three times, in which two drones were shot down. Two more drones were shot down near the village of Viazovoye. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage," the governor said.