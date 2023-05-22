Counter-terror regime in place in Belgorod Region to fight Ukrainian saboteurs — governor

BELGOROD, May 22. /TASS/. The legal regime of a counter-terror operation has been introduced in the Belgorod Region after the infiltration of Ukrainian saboteurs, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"For the purposes of ensuring the security of citizens in the Belgorod Region, the legal regime of a counter-terror operation establishing special measures and temporary restrictions has been introduced in the Belgorod Region from today," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

For the period of the counter-terror operation, various measures and restrictions have been introduced, from individuals’ identity checks to the suspension of the operation of hazardous production facilities and organizations using explosive, radioactive, chemical and biologically dangerous substances, the governor specified.

The governor said earlier on Monday that a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group had penetrated into the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod Region. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that measures were underway to drive out Ukrainian saboteurs from Russian territory and destroy them and that Russia had sufficient forces and capabilities in that area.

As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Guard Service briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian saboteurs’ infiltration into the Belgorod Region.