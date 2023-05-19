Crimea’s estimated damage from Ukrainian actions ‘in the trillions’ of rubles — MP

MAIKOP, May 20. /TASS/. Crimea is still in the process of assessing the damage inflicted on it by the government of Ukraine, but it is estimated to be in the trillions of rubles, Crimean Parliament Speaker Vladimir Konstantinov told TASS on Friday.

"We are still working on the list of claims inside our working group," he said on the sidelines of the Southern Russian Parliamentary Association meeting in the region of Adygea. "We keep adding new entries to it, [but the sum] is already very large, it is in the trillions."

"It is a difficult process. <…> We are almost finished, but a lot still remains to be done. We are working hard and hope to get somewhere soon," the speaker added.

The list of claims includes, among other things, the damage from last year’s attack on the Crimean Bridge and the aftermath of Ukraine’s decision to cut off the peninsula’s freshwater supply and impose an economic blockade on the region.

"Our claims should be clearly defined in terms of financial assessments and the law. By the way, I would recommend our colleagues from the new territories, particularly from the DPR and the LPR [the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk], do the same," Konstantinov said. "They have been feeling the economic impact for more than eight years now <…> and, in this respect, they have grounds for putting forward very serious claims."

The speaker added that he was not expecting the Kiev government’s provocations in Crimea to die down anytime soon.