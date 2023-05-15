West acknowledges direct involvement in conflict in Ukraine — Russian UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, May 15. /TASS/. The West has outright acknowledged its direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

"Recently [German Foreign Minister] Annalena Baerbock said that possible arms supplies by third countries to Russia were unacceptable because they could be equated to participation in the conflict," the permanent representative pointed out. "And what about the fact that now the entire military machine of the West is working to keep the war going?" Nebenzya asked.

"This is yet another open admission of direct Western involvement in the conflict," Nebenzya said.