No Russian diplomats were injured in cemetery incident in Warsaw — ambassador

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in Poland were not injured during the blockade of wreath-laying ceremony at the military memorial cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw on the occasion of Victory Day, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told TASS on Tuesday.

According to him, when the diplomats arrived at the memorial site, "there were many of protesters, the whole alley was lined with Ukrainian flags and crosses." "When we got out of the cars with wreaths and flowers, a crowd of protesters blocked the road," he said.

"The police provided security, and there were no attempts to offend us through actions. Everything is fine, no one was hurt," Andreev remarked, adding that for the second year in a row, Russian diplomats were barred from laying wreaths on May 9 in Warsaw. "This makes no difference to us. This is our holiday. No tricks, big or small, will embarrass us," he declared.

Russian diplomats who were unable to reach the monument to Soviet soldiers put a wreath at the memorial complex's entrance on Zhvirka and Vigura Street, onet.pl reported later on Tuesday.