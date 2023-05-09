War again unleashed against Russia but country will ensure its security, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The civilization is at a crucial frontier again and a war is again unleashed against Russia but the country will be able to ensure its security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on Tuesday.

"Today the civilization is again at a crucial frontier," the head of state said.

"A true war is again unleashed against our Motherland but we gave a rebuff to international terrorism and will also be able to defend Donbass residents and ensure our security," the president said.

As Putin pointed out, for Russia "there are no unfriendly, hostile peoples either in the West or in the East."

Russia, like an absolute majority of people on the planet, wants to "see the future peaceful, free and stable," Putin stressed.