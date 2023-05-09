Russia is proud of military operation participants, its future depends on them — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia is proud of all participants in the special military operation in Ukraine, the future of Russian statehood and the country's security depend on them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Victory Day parade on Red Square on Tuesday.

"We are proud of the participants in the special military operation. Everyone who fights on the front line, who helps the front line under fire, who rescues the wounded. Nothing is more important now than your combat work. Today, the security of the country and the future of our nation and people are in your hands. You are honorably fulfilling your military duty by fighting for Russia," he said.

All of Russia has rallied to support the participants in the special military operation in Ukraine, everyone is ready to help, Putin added.