Traffic on second railway track of Crimean Bridge opens — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Traffic on the second railway track of the Crimean Bridge is open, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

"Today, traffic has opened on the second railway track of the Crimean Bridge. This was no small feat for construction workers, restoring this important facility. Thanks to their dedicated work, the automobile part of the bridge was fully opened in February a month and a half ahead of schedule. Now we have launched traffic on the second track of the railway part - also ahead of schedule," he said.

According to Khusnullin, work to restore the bridge was carried out around the clock in two shifts.

"Two spans were replaced, for which 524 tons of steel structures were supplied," he added.

In early April, the final work to install the second span of the railway part began on the Crimean Bridge.

Earlier, Khusnullin said that it was planned to completely restore the railway part of the Crimean Bridge by early summer. The decision to restore the second railway track was made with increasing freight traffic towards the Crimean Peninsula and Russia’s new territories in mind.

On October 8, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge. Several cisterns of a passing truck caught fire. Three people died. Two spans of the automobile part of the bridge towards the peninsula collapsed. Railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge has now been restored. On February 23, motor traffic on both parts of the Crimean Bridge was launched.