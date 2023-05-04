Drone eliminated near Sevastopol’s Belbek airport — mayor

SEVASTOPOL, May 4. /TASS/. A drone was destroyed near the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol with no damage caused, the city’s mayor, Mikhail Razvozzhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Another attack on Sevastopol. Around 7:00 p.m. air defense forces destroyed a UAV near the Belbek airfield. No facilities were damaged. The situation is under control," he wrote.

Sevastopol is the main base of the Black Sea Fleet. One of the most recent attacks on the city was on May 1, when a drone was shot down while trying to approach Sevastopol’s harbor.