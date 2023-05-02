Ukrainian troops resume using Soviet-caliber artillery in some areas — LPR

LUGANSK, May 2. /TASS/. The units of Ukraine’s armed forces began using Soviet 152-mm caliber artillery rather than NATO 155-mm caliber in several areas of Russia’s special military operation, LPR People's Militia retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup South, in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk areas, a decrease in the use of Western 155-mm guns and an increase in using Soviet 152-mm artillery are noted," he said citing data from Russian intelligence.

According to his information, the opposite situation is unfolding in the Kherson and Zaporozhye areas.