Multipolarity conference to contribute to sovereign equality of countries — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Global Conference on Multipolarity, due to held online on Saturday, will make a meaningful intellectual contribution to the protection of sovereign equality of all countries and the right of nations to determine their own future without outside interference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to deliver a brief welcoming address to the organizers and participants of the forum, the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the initiative, brought to life by the International Russophile Movement (IRM), has evoked a wide response around the world.

"Over 100 experts from more than 60 countries have confirmed their participation in the [forum]. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a brief welcoming speech addressing the organizers and participants of the [forum]," the ministry added.

"We take note of the global scale of participants and the wide range of forces represented by them. All of them have a common understanding that in global affairs it is necessary to abide, not with words but with deeds, by the fundamental principles of the UN Charter in its entirety. The meeting will be a meaningful intellectual contribution to the protection of the sovereign equality of all states and the right of nations to determine their own future, without any external interference, without diktat or blackmail, but as a counterbalance to the conflict-prone and hegemonic policy taken up by the ‘collective West’," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the event would once again make it possible to heed politicians, public dignitaries, journalists, and academic and cultural figures from around the world, who stand up for multipolarity, and for fairer and more democratic inter-state relations.