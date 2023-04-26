Putin expresses solidarity with Armenians in regards to Genocide Remembrance Day — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, observed on April 24, during his phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and expressed solidarity with the people of this country, the Kremlin press office announced Wednesday.

"The President of Russia expressed solidarity with the Armenian people in regards to the recent sorrowful date - the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day," the press office said.

On April 24, 1915, mass executions of Armenians started in Constantinople (now Istanbul, Turkey), which lasted for several years. April 24 is a memorable date in Armenia now.