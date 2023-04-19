Russian foreign minister, St. Vincentian prime minister slam unilateral sanctions

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, at a meeting in Caracas stressed the inadmissibility of unilateral sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The two sides stressed the fundamental rejection of the policy of unilateral sanctions imposed in violation of the principles and norms of international law, reaffirmed the commitment to forming a multipolar world based on genuine equality, and mutual respect for the interests of states," the Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Gonsalves discussed the outlook for developing bilateral relations, as well as key issues on the international and regional agenda.

"The mutual interest in increasing bilateral cooperation in various areas was confirmed," the Foreign Ministry added.

Lavrov visited the Venezuelan capital on Tuesday. He flew there from Brazil, the first leg of his Latin American tour that began on Monday. During his visit to Caracas, Lavrov met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.