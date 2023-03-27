Russia is ready for UNSC meeting on deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready for a UN Security Council meeting about the plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Monday.

"I think the meeting was requested. We are always ready for whatever meetings. If it is scheduled, of course we are ready. We have a few things to say on this meeting," he said.

Robert Wood, the alternate representative of the US for special political affairs in the UN, earlier on Monday told reporters that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on March 28 or 29 about Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.