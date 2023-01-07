New US House Speaker may affect Ukrainian conflict — key Russian MP

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The election of Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House of Representatives gives Republicans the opportunity to impact the end of the Ukrainian conflict not for the sake of peace but in order to "score political points," Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on Saturday.

"On the 15th attempt, a successful one this time, Republican Kevin McCarthy secured the third highest-ranking office in the country. For the Republicans who now have the majority in the House of Representatives and their ‘own’ speaker this is a good opportunity to influence the end of the Ukrainian, or rather, now a much larger conflict, if not for the sake of peace as such but in order to score political points," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, now the Republicans have a chance to "block the uncontrolled cash flow" supporting Kiev. "Such an audit may be an eye-opener for those who vote to support the Kiev junta which is mired in corruption and intends to continue aggression," he added.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Party leader in the House of Representatives, was elected as the house speaker in the 15th vote early on Saturday.