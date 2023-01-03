Tokyo follows anti-Russian course, discussion of peace treaty impossible – Russian MFA

MOSCOW, 3 January. /TASS/. Japan does not abandon its anti-Russian course, so any dialogue on a peace treaty is impossible, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS in an interview.

"It is absolutely obvious that it is impossible to discuss the signing of such a document [peace treaty] with a country that takes an openly unfriendly posture and takes the liberty of uttering direct threats against our country," he said. "We do not see any signs Tokyo may revise its anti-Russian policy or any attempts to correct the current situation."

Rudenko recalled that earlier Russia had been in talks with Japan on a full-fledged comprehensive treaty on peace, friendship and neighborliness, which "would determine the guidelines for an accelerated development of the entire range of Russian-Japanese relations."

"With the start of a special military operation in Ukraine the Kishida administration actively joined a West-orchestrated Russophobic campaign, thus dismantling the results of mutually beneficial cooperation accumulated over years," he added.