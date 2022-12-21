Russian troops preventing Ukrainian saboteurs from disembarking on left bank of Dnieper

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian troops are thwarting all attempts by Ukrainian sabotage groups to reach the left bank of the Dnieper River, the Kherson Region’s Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"I think that our military is effectively defending the left bank of the Dnieper. Attempts [by the Armed Forces of Ukraine] to infiltrate on boats and debark sabotage groups - which pose the biggest threat at the moment - are mostly being thwarted," he noted.

When speaking about the personnel of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which keeps coming under Ukrainian fire, Saldo pointed out that the plant’s staff members were carrying on with their work as they realized the need to support the facility’s stable operation to meet the needs of local residents.

"The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant consists of three segments, the first one being a floodgate, through which ships move from the Kakhovka Reservoir into the main channel of the Dnieper, the second segment is a machine room where electricity is generated and the third one is a dam that holds an enormous amount of water. All the three segments are currently under our control. Ukrainian troops stationed very close on the right bank carry out shelling attacks regularly. However, those who stayed in Novaya Kakhovka and Kakhovka understand that no matter what, life will go on," Saldo emphasized.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to shell cities on the left bank of the Dnieper almost every day, with civilians and civilian facilities coming under fire.