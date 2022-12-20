Putin present at special operation zone during visit with joint staff – spokesman

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the special military operation zone when he worked with the joint staff of troops engaged in the operation on December 16, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily reported on Tuesday, citing presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, Russian lawmaker Andrey Gurulev wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief visited the special military operation zone.

"If he [Gurulev] means the [joint] staff where he [Putin] was on Friday, then yes," the paper quoted Peskov as saying.

Peskov told reporters a while ago that Putin had spent the entire day Friday, December 16, working with the joint staff of troops engaged in the special military operation. The president examined the staff’s working process, was briefed about the special military operation’s progress, held a conference and separate meetings with commanders. He also listened to proposals from troop commanders regarding possible future actions in the short-and mid-term perspective.