Russian diplomat blames Poland for turning OSCE into ‘toxic place’ for settling scores

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Poland turned the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) into a "toxic place" for settling scores during its chairmanship, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth European Department Yury Pilipson said in an interview with TASS.

"Subordinating the OSCE to one’s selfish interests and using it as a tool to escalate confrontation is unacceptable, while this is what Warsaw did. As a result of the Polish chairmanship’s activities, the platform that could help overcome mutual mistrust and improve the predictability of the security system in the Euro-Atlantic region turned into a toxic place for settling political scores where the rules of diplomatic ethics are violated and Russian and Belarusian diplomats are obstructed," he pointed out.

According to Pilipson, Poland made it blatantly clear what the organization’s chair should not do.