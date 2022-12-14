Russia’s embassy warns US against sending Patriot missile systems to Kiev

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. If the United States sends its Patriot missile systems to Kiev, that would be another provocative step that may lead to unpredictable consequences, the Russian embassy in Washington warned in a statement on Wednesday.

"An information campaign has been launched in the US about alleged preparations for sending cutting-edge air defense systems to Kiev," the Russian diplomats said. "If this information is confirmed, we will witness another provocative step by the [US] administration that may lead to unpredictable consequences," they warned.