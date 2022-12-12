Kremlin unaware of Zelensky’s ‘peace summit’ initiative, says spokesman

MOSCOW, December 12./TASS/. The Kremlin has not heard anything about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s initiative to hold a global peace summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"No, we have not heard anything and, actually, we know nothing about [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s work for peace," Peskov said when asked to comment on such an initiative.

The website of the Ukrainian leader reported earlier that in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, Zelensky had come out with an initiative to convene a global peace summit.