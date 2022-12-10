Kiev’s arms suppliers will face legal consequences — Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 10. /TASS/. Countries that ship weapons to Kiev and aid the Ukrainian armed forces will face concrete legal consequences, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting on Ukraine Friday.

"We scrupulously register all such criminal actions of the US and its allies, they will have concrete legal consequences for everyone involved," Nebenzya said.

"We track and destroy the shipped vehicles. Since there its amount in Western warehouses drops, Washington and its allies have recently been trying to actively work with third countries, buying weapons and military equipment from them and shipping it to Ukraine," the diplomat said. "The fact of such deals was recently admitted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmitry] Kuleba.".