Putin heralds dawn of ‘truly multipolar world order’ system

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The dawn of a multipolar world order is an objective historical process that cannot be countered, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to a meeting of defense chiefs from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The framework of a truly multipolar world order is emerging before our very eyes. <…> It’s just impossible to oppose these objective historical processes," the head of state pointed out, adding that new development centers were being formed in Asia, Africa and Latin America, which sought to step up efforts to uphold their national interests, and defend their sovereignty and their right to choose their own path of development.

Putin emphasized that he viewed the meeting of the SCO and CIS defense ministers as an extremely essential and timely event. He also hoped that such joint activities would make it possible "to resolve a wide range of issues, primarily related to the need to defend against external threats and ensure global and regional stability".