Lavrov points to lack of concrete efforts by EU to mediate between Moscow, Kiev

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. European countries have not proposed anything concrete so far as mediating between Russia and Ukraine goes, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on European security issues on Thursday.

"Many are willing, Turkey, of course. President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has said repeatedly that he is ready and willing to communicate and does get in touch with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. I haven't heard any initiatives from Italy, except from the Holy See, but I cannot recall anything from Italy itself. My counterpart, [Italian Foreign Minister] Antonio Tajani, whom I have not yet met in his current capacity, has proposed some ideas aimed at finding a solution. But no one offers anything concrete," Lavrov stressed.

According to Lavrov, French President Emmanuel Macron also intended to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but Moscow has not received any such signals from Paris through diplomatic channels. "Macron, by the way, has been regularly stating over the last two weeks that he was planning a conversation with the Russian president, which was a bit odd, because by the time he began to announce we had not received any signals through diplomatic channels," the top diplomat said.