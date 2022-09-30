Putin accuses Anglo-Saxons of sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that sanctions pressure on Moscow is not enough for Anglo-Saxons and they have moved on to sabotage.

"Sanctions are not enough for Anglo-Saxons. They have turned to sabotage, it's unbelievable, but true, having organized explosions on the international gas pipelines of the Nord Stream, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, they have actually begun to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure," the head of state said at the accession ceremony of four new regions to Russia on Friday.

"It is clear to everyone that the one who benefits from this, did this, of course," he stressed.

According to the Russian President, "the US diktat is based on brute force, on fist law." "Sometimes it’s beautifully wrapped, sometimes it’s without any wrapping, but the essence is the same - fist law," he added.

Putin continued that this explains the deployment and maintenance of hundreds of military bases in all corners of the world, the expansion of NATO, attempts to put together new military alliances, such as AUKUS and others. He also drew attention to the fact that intensive work is underway to create a military-political link between Washington-Seoul-Tokyo.

"All those states that possess or seek to possess genuine, strategic sovereignty and are capable of challenging Western hegemony are automatically included on its enemies list. It is on these principles that the military doctrines of the United States and NATO are built, requiring nothing less than total domination," he noted.

According to him, "Western elites present their neocolonial plans hypocritically, with a claim to be peaceful, talk about some kind of containment and similar slyness."

"Such a sly word jumps from one strategy to another, but in fact it means only one thing: the undermining of any sovereign centers of development," Putin concluded.