US should have no doubts about Russia’s readiness to defend itself by all means — embassy

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. The US military should have no doubts about Russia’s readiness to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and people by all available means, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

"We have noted a September 29 Newsweek article which quotes statements by anonymous Pentagon officials about plans to respond to the hypothetical use of nuclear weapons by our country. Among the madman options under consideration there is a so-called decapitation strike against Russia’s military-political leadership," the embassy said in a statement.

"We would like to believe that such delusional considerations do not reflect the official position of the US military establishment. Otherwise the world has approached a truly dangerous point and a Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 looms large on the horizon," the statement reads.

"The Department of Defense should not doubt our determination to defend Russia’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and people by all weapon systems available to us," Russian diplomats added. "Therefore the US military planners’ risky thought experiment could end up costing the United States dearly. Any military confrontation between nuclear powers would inevitably result in catastrophic consequences.".