US is ever closer to becoming party to conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The United States is getting ever closer to becoming a party to the conflict in Ukraine, which is extremely dangerous, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russia had a negative attitude towards US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement US weapons supplied to Ukraine might be used against the territories where referendums on joining Russia were held.

"The US side is getting involved in this conflict ever more deeply de facto, which is extremely dangerous," Peskov said.

About Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark he would have nothing to talk about with Russian President Vladimir Putin, if Moscow recognized the referendums on the territory of the DPR, the LPR, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Peskov said there was nothing new about it.

"He [Zelensky] has long said that he has nothing to talk about. He has long decided to drop any idea of negotiations," Peskov said.

Blinken said earlier that the United States would have no objections if Kiev used Western weapons against the territories that might become part of Russia following the referendums.