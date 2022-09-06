Putin approved Concept of Russian humanitarian policy abroad - decree

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the Concept of the Russian humanitarian policy abroad. The relevant decree of the head of state and the text of the concept were posted on the official web portal of legal information.

"For purposes of defining tasks and key areas of the Russian humanitarian policy abroad, I decree to approve the enclosed Concept of the Russian humanitarian policy abroad," the decree reads.

The Concept consists of six sections. The first one covers general provisions. The second one is dedicated to Russian national interests in the humanitarian sphere abroad and presents objectives, tasks and principles of such policy.

The third section lists key areas of the humanitarian policy abroad. The fourth section covers humanitarian cooperation with Russia in multilateral and bilateral formats. The fifth section is dedicated to inter-cultural and inter-religious dialogue. The sixth section deals with forming and basic mechanisms for implementing the humanitarian policy abroad.