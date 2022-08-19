Top Russian official lambasts color revolutions as tool for ‘American-style democracy’

TASHKENT, August 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Thursday hit out at the US-led West’s color revolutions, slamming them as an instrument for ‘American-style democracy’.

"Color revolutions remain the main tool of what's known as American-style democracy since the Western establishment keeps undertaking regular endeavors to whip up revolutions in our counties. This is how we view the 2020 developments in Belarus and the events that occurred in Kazakhstan in January 2022 and in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Region in July," he pointed out, addressing the 17th meeting of the Security Council Secretaries from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

According to the Russian Security Council secretary, "given this situation, the joint efforts of SCO member states to beef up security based on the principle of its indivisibility and the promotion of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of our countries’ well-being and prosperity are needed now more than ever."

The meeting of the Security Council Secretaries from nations belonging to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is taking place ahead of an SCO summit slated to be held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on September 15-16.