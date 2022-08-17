Ukraine’s military scatters Lepestok mines in Donetsk shelling with cluster munitions

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired Uragan rockets with Lepestok anti-personnel mines in its bombardment of Donetsk neighborhoods with cluster munitions, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Wednesday.

"Three rockets carrying PFM Lepestok mines were fired from the BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system towards the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk from the settlement of Karlovka controlled by the Kiev regime," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military shelled the community of Verkhnetoretskoye, firing eight 152mm rockets and the settlement of Zaitsevo, launching six 122mm shells, the mission said.

The PFM-1 Lepestok is a Soviet pressure-type anti-personnel mine. These mines can be scattered remotely by launching rockets with cluster munitions. The mine’s casing is made of plastic in colors that make it extremely difficult to detect. The mines are extremely dangerous for civilians as their unusual shape makes it difficult to see a dangerous object.