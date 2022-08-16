Kursk NPP’s power units in service according to operation schedule — Rosenergoatom

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating in line with the operation schedule and no disturbance in the plant functioning process was recorded, Rosenergoatom Company said on Tuesday.

"The Kursk NPP: power units No. 2 and No. 3 have the load under the operation schedule; power unit No. 1 undergoes scheduled maintenance," the company said.

The total capacity was lowered from August 4 to 12 in view of a fault at a substation outside the NPP. The power unit No. 4 undergoes scheduled maintenance since May 31. The power unit No. 1 is in the mode of operation without power generation since December 19 of the last year. The radiation background at the power plant and the adjacent territory is at the level corresponding to normal operation of power units and is not above natural background values, Rosenergoatom said.

The Russian Federal Security Service informed earlier about blasts of six high voltage electric poles used to supply power from the plant to users.