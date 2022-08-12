Zelensky is either to face tribunal or return to comedy shows — Russia Security Council

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has no choice other than to face a tribunal or play secondary roles in comedy shows, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with journalist Nadan Fridrikhson, which was posted on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Medvedev’s secretariat has confirmed to TASS the authenticity of the interview.

Thus, when asked what he thinks about Zelensky’s future, Medvedev said, "Either a tribunal or secondary roles in comedy shows again."

He said he had visited Lugansk on Thursday to discuss what can be done more to defend people living in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and on other liberated territories.

According to Medvedev, he was not afraid to visit the zone of combat operations. "It is they who should be afraid of us," he stressed.

During his visit to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Medvedev met with LPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik and DPR head Denis Pushilin. He also held a government meeting on top-priority measures to ensure security od Donbass residents. The meeting was attended by Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, first deputy head of the Russian president’s administration Sergey Kiriyenko, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Construction Irek Faizusllin, director of the Federal Security Servuce Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.