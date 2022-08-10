DPR leader welcomes UN chief’s plans to launch fact-finding mission into prison attack

YELENOVKA /DPR/, August 10. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s plans to launch a fact finding mission into a shelling attack on a detention center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are a positive sign, DPR head Denis Pushilin told reporters on Wednesday.

"UN Secretary General Guterres has made remarks about the need to launch a fact finding mission to find out what really happened. I don’t know if he will be allowed to send a full-fledged mission here to record the crimes of the Ukrainian regime or if the mission will face some obstacles. However, at least, such statements have been made, which is a bit strange because they usually turn a blind eye to such things," Pushilin noted.

Guterres earlier announced the launch of a fact finding mission into the shelling attack on the DPR’s Yelenovka settlement. "The terms of reference for that fact finding mission are being prepared," the UN chief said, adding: "We are at the same time looking for competent, independent people that could integrate that fact finding mission."

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, on July 29, the Ukrainian military used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to shell a pre-trial detention center near the Yelenovka settlement where captured Ukrainian troops were kept. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow had invited experts from the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to probe the attack.