Russia calls on sides of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to observe ceasefire regime — statement

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint and comply with the ceasefire regime, Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement Thursday, adding that all controversies must be resolved only by politics and diplomacy.

"We urge the sides to exercise restraint and comply with the ceasefire regime. We expect that the existing controversies will be resolved exclusively via diplomatic and political means, with consideration of both sides’ positions and in strict compliance with the statement, adopted by the leader of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020," the Ministry said.

The Ministry expressed its extreme concern over the escalation in the Lachin corridor area, as well as on other swathes of the contact line.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. We express our deep condolences to the relatives and the close ones of the dead, and we wish speedy recovery to the injured," the statement says.

Moscow is adamant that both sides’ efforts must be focused on "establishment of a positive agenda in the relations between Baku and Yerevan within the existing trilateral negotiations formats," the Ministry said.

"Russian peacekeepers exert all necessary efforts to stabilize the situation on the ground. Active work is in process with both sides via all channels and on all levels, including the top national leadership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in close contact with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia," the Ministry concluded.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an escalation is being registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Ministry, the ceasefire regime was violated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces near the Sarybaba height. The peacekeeping command, together with representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, takes measures to stabilize the situation.