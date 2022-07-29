Kremlin sees no readiness in the West to make concessions on Ukrainian crisis — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia does not register any changes in the West’s position and its readiness to make concessions on the Ukrainian crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

When asked if Moscow sees any change in the West’s position on the Ukrainian crisis, the spokesman answered in a negative.

"No, it does not," Peskov said.

Earlier, a number of media reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba claimed that some Western partners started offering Kiev to commence peace talks with Moscow due to the upcoming winter.