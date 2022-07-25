Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions may hold accession referendums on same day — authorities

TASS, July 25. The Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions may hold referendums on joining the Russian Federation on the same day; this will reduce the number of provocations from Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Monday.

"Our processes are on about the same level, with our colleagues, we’re on the phone, consulting, meeting up. In some areas the Zaporozhye Region is ahead, in others the Kherson Region’s in the lead, but [we are] pretty much on the same schedule. It is clear that a referendum [held] over one day will help our territories to disperse the aggression of the Zelensky regime, because it is clear they will try to stage provocations, but over such a big area it will be harder for them. However, there are also negatives: the system’s vulnerability", Rogov said.

According to him, the main task while preparing the referendum is to ensure its transparency and voters’ safety. "People must vote without being threatened, we understand that provocations by Zelensky militants will only increase as the referendum dates draw near," Rogov added.

He also noted that the exact date of the referendum has not yet been determined. It is assumed that it will take place in the first half of September.

When the territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions are no longer under Kiev’s control, they will be integrated into Russia’s legal framework. Earlier, Rogov had said that the Zaporozhye Region hopes to join the Russian Federation and become a subject of the Southern Federal District. According to the councillor, issues regarding consolidation into a separate federal district may be discussed in the future. In turn, the deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, has stated that the regional authorities intend, in the near future, to open the issue of the region's joining the Russian Federation so it becomes a fully-fledged subject.