Russian MFA calls for international investigation of Bolton’s role in coups

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Statements by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton about helping to plot coups in foreign countries require an investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"That’s a fact for an international investigation," she said on Telegram. She was referring to Bolton’s confessions on CNN on Tuesday that he had helped to plot overthrows of governments in other countries.

"I can’t recollect another person, with a background of holding high posts and being directly in charge of the US foreign policy, who would expressly say that he was plotting coups in other countries, rather than say he was supporting democratic forces, which is what they used to say before," she said separately on Sputnik radio.

Zakharova said that the former adviser's statements require a more in-depth look.

"It is important to know in what other parts of the world the US plotted a coup," the diplomat said.

Bolton, a White House national security adviser in the Donald Trump administration, earlier said he had helped with coup preparations in other countries.

"As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat — not here, but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work," Bolton said in comments about the attack on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters in January 2021.