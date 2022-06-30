NATO to get ‘more Russia’ on its borders following Finnish-Swedish membership, top MP says

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. NATO is going to get ‘more Russia’ on its borders after Finland and Sweden will have joined the US-led military bloc, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.

"[NATO Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg has reported that Russia would get more NATO on its borders. It’s too early to rejoice. He should have studied geography at school. If Finland and Sweden join NATO, it will get more Russia on its borders," the senior Russian lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said the eventual NATO membership of the two Nordic countries was a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the alliance would keep its doors open to new members.