Russian diplomat accuses UK Defense Secretary of slander

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace of slander and the spread of fake news in response to his remarks about her.

"British Minister Wallace, if you don’t want to appear as a complete liar to the entire world, cite at least one example of how I am ‘threatening to nuke everyone’ ‘every week.’ Given that you won’t find a single quote, I am right now accusing you of slander and the spread of fake news," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, the UK Defense Secretary made a number of offensive remarks about Russian officials, including Zakharova and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded these remarks as obnoxious and noted that such behavior casts a shadow on the UK.