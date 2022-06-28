Russia couldn’t care less about Zelensky attending G20 summit — top diplomat

ASHGABAD, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is happy to address any forum, but Russia couldn’t care less about whether he will attend the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia or not, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Zelensky is an indispensable part of any gathering now," Lavrov told a news conference after meeting with colleagues from the Caspian countries.

"Apparently, in the intervals between receiving instructions from Washington, he is happy to deliver tearful speeches whatever the format," of a gathering "might be".

"Russia couldn’t care less" about whether he is somewhere in Bali. "But we have always respected host countries’ actions," the minister said.