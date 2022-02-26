Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky hastily fled Kiev on Friday and is currently in Lvov with his entourage, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stated in his Telegram channel Saturday.

"Zelensky hastily fled Kiev. He was not in the Ukrainian capital yesterday already. He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said, adding that all videos published in the social media were recorded in advance.

"The information comes from Verkhovna Rada lawmakers who tried to meet with [Zelensky] in Kiev. They were invited to Lvov for a meeting. Zelensky is currently under protection of neo-Nazis," he added.