DPR’s parliament ratifies treaty on friendship, cooperation with Russia

DONETSK, February 22. /TASS/. The legislature of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Tuesday ratified the treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with Russia. All 87 law-makers attending the emergency full-scale session voted for ratification, a TASS correspondent reports from the conference hall.

The bill on ratification was adopted in two readings. A standing ovation followed.

The law on ratification will take effect as soon as it has been signed by the DPR leader Denis Pushilin and uploaded to the republican legislature’s website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics as sovereign states. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. They were submitted to Russia’s State Duma for ratification last night.