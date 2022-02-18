Kremlin suggests talks on security guarantees for Russia should be continued

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia’s idea of security guarantees should go farther, so the negotiation process will be continued, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"Now there will be certain contacts at the working level, at a high level, at the level of the Foreign Minister. So, we’ll see," the press secretary said responding to a question as to what form the discussion of security guarantees for Russia would be continued in.

According to Peskov, "it goes to the negotiation process then." "But this idea should go further. Let’s see how it will develop," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released the full text of the Russian response to the US security proposals on its website, which was also handed to the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan. On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined some main points. According to these statements, the West made no concessions on the issues that are fundamental for Russia, but outlined some areas for further negotiations.