Russian top diplomat, US Secretary of State interested in new security talks

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and he are both interested in new talks on security guarantees.

"[US] Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I agreed that he would be ready to meet after Russia sent the document and [Washington] familiarized with our vision of the situation. We are both interested in this. This complies with our interests and plans," the Russian top diplomat told the RT TV channel.

Earlier, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Blinken stated that he offered Lavrov to meet in Europe next week. None of the parties named the date of a possible meeting yet.