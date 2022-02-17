Putin says Russia needs to get tough on illegal migration

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Utterly stringent measures are needed against illegal migrants, criminal gangs and perpetrators coming from other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday.

According to the head of state, Russia welcomes everyone who comes here to live, study and work complying with the country’s laws, while respecting the nation’s culture and traditions. "Such foreign citizens and, first of all, our compatriots coming from overseas should be able to complete all the paperwork freely and without any red tape," Putin clarified.

"However, illegal migration, as well as criminal groups who build their business on illegal migration, must face utterly harsh measures. With that said, any manifestations of extremism, violations of law and order and illegal labor activity need to be a reason for <…> deportation and an entry ban into Russia in the future," the Russian leader emphasized.

The Russian president asked to consider these requirements "when developing measures for simplifying the procedures for acquiring citizenship, granting the right to permanent or temporary residency and work in Russia, or participating in the state program to assist the voluntary resettlement of compatriots."

Putin also recalled that on February 10, the Interdepartmental Commission of the Russian Security Council was established to improve migration policy. "I hope that its work will reinforce our national security in the area of migration and help regulate these processes so that they do not create risks and threats, but contribute to the country’s the socio-economic development," the president pointed out.