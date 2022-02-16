Shoigu lauds Brazil as ‘important strategic partner’ for Russia in Latin America

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Brazil is an important strategic partner for Russia in Latin America. The dialogue between the defense departments of both countries will contribute to strengthening stability in the region, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday during consultations between Russian and Brazilian foreign and defense heads in the "two plus two" format in Moscow.

"Brazil is an important strategic partner of Russia in Latin America. <...> I am convinced that the dialogue between the defense departments of our countries will serve to strengthen security and stability in the region," he said.

Shoigu also noted that cooperation in the defense and military-technical fields contributes to the dynamic development of relations between Russia and Brazil.