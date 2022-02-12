Putin tells Macron there is no substantive response to Russian security guarantees

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron there is no substantive response of the United States and NATO to Moscow’s initiatives on security issues, the Kremlin press service said.

"Vladimir Putin again drew attention to the lack of a substantive US and NATO response to the well-known Russian initiatives," according to the statement.

Putin in a telephone conversation with Macron held an in-depth exchange of views on ensuring long-term legal security guarantees for Russia, the Kremlin said.

"To continue the discussions held during the French president’s recent visit to Moscow, they held an in-depth exchange of views on the issues related to ensuring long-term legal guarantees for security of the Russian Federation and to breaking the impasse in resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict, also taking into account Emmanuel Macron’s talks with the leadership of Ukraine, the United States and some European countries," the statement says.

Provocative speculations about alleged Russian plans to invade Ukraine were in the focus of a telephone conversation between Putin and Macron, the Kremlin said.

The two presidents continued to exchange views on security guarantees for Russia and on how to break the deadlock in resolving the intra-Ukrainian crisis.

"Additionally, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation linked to provocative speculations about an alleged Russian plans for the ‘invasion’ of Ukraine to the accompaniment of a large-scale pumping of cutting-edge weapons into that country and the creation of conditions for potential aggressive actions by Ukrainian military in Donbass," the statement says.

Putin and Macron discussed, in addition to Ukraine, in their telephone conversation how to preserve and implement the Iran nuclear deal, the Kremlin said.

"They touched upon the issue of the preservation and full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) on the Iranian nuclear program," the Russian president’s press service said.