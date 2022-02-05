Russian envoy says ‘leaks’ of Russian operation in Ukraine are part of information war

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. US’ allegations that Russia is planning a "false flag operation" in Ukraine are part of information war against Russia, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek. His responses were published on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Washington.

"These lies are part of information war against Russia. For several months already, Washington has been agitating the entire world with claims that Ukraine is about to fall victim to "Russian aggression." However, a mishap happened since there is no invasion," the Russian ambassador said. "Apparently, in order to be more convincing, the use of ‘leaks’ from some intelligence data began with blasphemous and unfounded allegations that you mentioned," the envoy noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, "there is an impression that US spin doctors in an attempt to discredit Russia are acting according to a ‘throw enough mud and some of it will stick’ principle. We know the price of such ‘evidence’ by the US intelligence who deeply disgraced itself at the time by handing a tube with white powder to the US Secretary of State to justify the Iraq invasion," the ambassador stressed.

"I would like to assure Newsweek’s readers without reservation that Russia does not intend to attack anyone. We need good-neighborly relations with the fraternal Ukrainian people," he emphasized.

On Thursday, a number of US media outlets, citing sources in the US administration, disseminated claims that Russia prepared a video of a Ukrainian attack on civilians in Russia or Donbass to create a justification of its invasion of Ukraine. This information was later confirmed by the Pentagon and the Department of State. That said, a representative of the American foreign policy agency refused to provide any proof. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a commentary to TASS stressed that it was not the first time the US published materials on Russia’s plans to ‘invade’ Ukraine yet there was no follow-up.

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.