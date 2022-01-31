Russia trusts Kazakhstan’s statement militants from Afghanistan took part in riots — envoy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia fully trusts Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s statement militants from Afghanistan were involved in the January unrest in his country, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s second Asian department Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Monday.

"We fully trust our Kazakh partners’ statements on this score. We believe that foreign militants may have been moved to Kazakhstan from Afghanistan. We suspect that the militants (some of them Central Asia’s natives) had undergone combat training in Syria and Iraq," Kabulov said while commenting on Tokayev’s statement to this effect.

On January 10, Tokayev said that foreign militants, mostly from Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan, and also from the Middle East, participated in mass unrest in mass unrest in Kazakhstan.

At the beginning of January Kazakhstan saw mass upheavals and attacks on police and military personnel. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev slammed it as a government coup attempt. The situation was stabilized by January 7. The state of emergency was lifted from the country on January 19. According to the authorities, the unrest left 225 dead and more than 4,500 injured.